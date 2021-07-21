Novartis and the Novartis US Foundation said on July 20 they are joining forces with Thurgood Marshall College Fund; Morehouse School of Medicine; 26 additional historically Black colleges, universities and medical schools; and others to address root causes of disparities in health and education.

The 10-year collaboration will create actionable solutions to target the systemic racism that drives inequitable health outcomes, and work toward health equity progress through greater diversity, equity and inclusion across the research and development ecosystem.

Novartis US Foundation plans to invest approximately $13.7 million to establish three digitally-enabled research centers at Morehouse School of Medicine, including a clinical trial center of excellence that could be a model for possible expansion to other HBCU medical schools, to increase diversity among clinical trial investigators and participants. Novartis US Foundation also plans to invest $20 million to help prepare up to 1,200 Black and African American students to become the next generation of leaders in health, science, technology and business in collaboration with Thurgood Marshall College Fund.

“At Novartis, we envision a world with equity in health for all. Just as there are a multitude of factors and causes behind racial disparities in health and education, there is no single solution to this critical challenge. It will take the concerted, urgent action of diverse stakeholders across the public and private sectors,” said Dr. Vas Narasimhan, CEO of Novartis. “We are honored and humbled to work together with these organizations to build enduring solutions to some of the most pressing, deeply rooted, and historic challenges in the United States, and we invite other like-minded companies and organizations to join us in creating this paradigm shift in health equity.”

Over an initial period of 10 years, the collaboration will focus on four key areas:

Enabling the next generation of Black and African American leaders by creating equitable access to high-quality education and professional development for future leaders in health science, technology and business-related fields. Support the establishment of Digitally Enabled Clinical Trial Centers of Excellence, managed and led by clinical researchers of color, to build trust, increase diversity and inclusivity in clinical trials, and contribute to improved health outcomes for people of color. Research and validate existing data standards that drive diagnosis, clinical trial endpoints and population health policy to identify areas for increased inclusivity and ensure accurate data collection and unbiased treatment decisions. Establish Digitally Enabled Research Centers on the impact of the environment and climate change on health to identify solutions to environmental and climate issues that disproportionately affect communities of color.

All parties will spend the next six months co-creating programs with the communities, including establishing the first clinical trial; data standards; and environment, climate and health research centers at Morehouse School of Medicine. Each organization will bring its own expertise and resources to design and implement enduring solutions in these areas.

“Health equity is not only accessible healthcare for patients, but developing educational and professional opportunities to create a diverse pipeline of educators, clinicians and other professionals, as well as ensuring all are included in clinical studies,” said Dr. Valerie Montgomery Rice, president and CEO, Morehouse School of Medicine. “This is a first of its kind collaboration and Morehouse School of Medicine is excited to work with Novartis and this coalition of medical schools, colleges, universities and other leading companies and organizations to create centers of excellence for clinical trials, data standards research, and environment and health research. We know that real change starts here, when work is done to make a significant impact on representation and inclusion.”

Novartis, Novartis US Foundation, Thurgood Marshall College Fund, Coursera and National Medical Association make up the participating companies and organizations in the initiative.

Participating HBCUs and medical schools: